Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $292.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $312.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

