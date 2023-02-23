Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $379.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

