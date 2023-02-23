Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $352.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

NYSE HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

