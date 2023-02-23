Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

