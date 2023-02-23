GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.75% of GXO Logistics worth $72,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 96.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,719.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 112,959 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 55,221 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.25 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

