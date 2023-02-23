GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 335 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 335 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 323 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.38. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 662.50 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £815.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31,440.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32.

In other GB Group news, insider Richard Longdon purchased 29,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21). Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

