FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $7,274,658.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,207,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,722,269.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

