ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $268.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $522.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

