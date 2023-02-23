ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beazer Homes USA Price Performance
Shares of BZH opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
