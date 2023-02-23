ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.56 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.