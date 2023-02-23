ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Morphic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Morphic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,125.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

