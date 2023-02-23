ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 107,975 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

MGM opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

