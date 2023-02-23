ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,362 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.60, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.