ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,619 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

