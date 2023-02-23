ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 9,986 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 511.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
iRhythm Technologies Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.