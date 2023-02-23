ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 31,022 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 141,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,866.87, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $89.62.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $846,165.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,792,130. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

