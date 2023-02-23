ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 20,579 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 261.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Howard Hughes worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 37.4% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,654,700.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.