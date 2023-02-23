ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KRE stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

