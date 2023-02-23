ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in RLI by 1,433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $140.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

