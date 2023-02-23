ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.