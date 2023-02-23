ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $124.72.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

