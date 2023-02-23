ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 112.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $23,833,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

CYBR stock opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

