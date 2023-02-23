ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.62 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,131 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $3,752,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 296,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 214.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,595 shares of company stock worth $4,175,768. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.