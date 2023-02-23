ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.49 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,469,000 after buying an additional 237,680 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

ICE stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

