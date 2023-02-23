ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $258.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

