ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Cerus worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

CERS opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $505.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CERS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

