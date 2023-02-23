ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 72,994 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

LMND opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

