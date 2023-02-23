ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 323,589 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 323,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Infinera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera Company Profile

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

