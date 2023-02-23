ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 106,827 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

DKNG stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

