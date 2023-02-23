ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after buying an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 603,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,948,000 after buying an additional 257,768 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,305 shares of company stock worth $9,983,954. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.