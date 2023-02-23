ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.0 %

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

