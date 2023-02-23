ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,872 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Apollo Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,177,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

