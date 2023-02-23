ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

