ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $228.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.