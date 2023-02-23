ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 22,035 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

