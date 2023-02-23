Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $79.85.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

