Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of EXAS opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $79.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

