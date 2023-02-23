EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

MSFT stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

