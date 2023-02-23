Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Domo worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

