Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 189,264 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $79,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

