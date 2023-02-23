Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.45% of NMI worth $75,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NMI by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NMI by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.04 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

