Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.74% of Vista Outdoor worth $79,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,488,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 282,543 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

