Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.91% of LCI Industries worth $75,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 482,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

