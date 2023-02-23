Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.94 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $79,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,691 shares of company stock worth $7,512,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.