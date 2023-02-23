Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.19 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Armstrong World Industries worth $75,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

AWI opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

