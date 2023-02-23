Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.42 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Ovintiv worth $74,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,185,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.