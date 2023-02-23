Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.11 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Nordson worth $72,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average is $231.71.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

