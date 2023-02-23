Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.57% of NBT Bancorp worth $74,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,201,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBTB. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

