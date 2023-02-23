Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.73% of PacWest Bancorp worth $72,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

