Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Graco worth $76,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 53.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $351,000. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $6,180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.2 %

GGG stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.